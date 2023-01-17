Driver calls 911 to report over 100 gunshots, cops say. He was really just out of gas

A 30-year-old man was driving with a female passenger when they ran out of gas on a Michigan interstate, authorities said.

The woman called the Detroit Regional Communications Center twice, requesting a “quick response” from the Freeway Courtesy Patrol, a program designed to help “drivers in distress,” according to Michigan State Police.

Before authorities responded late Monday, Jan. 16, the driver also called the dispatch center, according to a series of tweets from Michigan State Police Second District.

He reported that a man in a purple SRT car “fired 150 shots into his vehicle with an AK-47,” officials said.

State troopers responded to Interstate 94, in Detroit, at about 11:10 p.m.

“Troopers arrived on scene to find no one injured and the vehicle was not struck,” officials said. “It was determined that the driver called 911 to get a quick police response due to his vehicle being out of gas.”

Investigators also learned the driver was drunk, had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted on fugitive warrants, according to the posts. The driver was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, officials said.

The driver was reported to have a blood alcohol content of .16, double the state’s legal limit.

The man was booked into the Detroit Detention Center, officials said.

