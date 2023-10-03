Driver captured on foot following 100 mph chase on Route 422 in eastern Berks

Oct. 2—A 20-year-old Reading man was captured on foot shortly after crashing a stolen vehicle into the woods in Exeter Township with police in pursuit over the weekend, police said.

Victor E. Colon Nazario remained in Berks County Prison on Monday. He was committed there in lieu of $75,000 bail following arraignment Sunday before District Judge Sandra L. Fegley in Reading Central Court.

Colon Nazario of the 300 block of Mulberry Street is awaiting a hearing on charges of receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless endangerment and exceeding the maximum speed limit by 57 mph.

According to the criminal complaint:

About 1 a.m. Sunday a patrol officer was alerted to a stolen Buick Encore heading into the township traveling east on Route 422. The officer positioned his patrol vehicle in a restaurant parking lot in the 4800 block of Perkiomen Avenue, which is Route 422.

He saw the SUV entered the block and pulled behind the vehicle. The officer turned on his emergency lights and siren when the SUV turned right onto Lorane Road.

Instead of stopping, the driver proceeded through a convenience store parking lot before reentering eastbound Perkiomen Avenue.

The vehicle continued east at speeds between 90 and 102 mph.

Another Exeter policeman laid a set of spike strips on Route 422 eastbound at Route 345 at the eastern end of the township

The SUV rode over the spike strip immediately after running a red light at the intersection but continued eastbound.

While trying to turn right onto Monocacy Creek Road, Colon Nazario lost control of the SUV and it crashed into the woods.

He and three juvenile occupants ran into the woods. Colon Nazario and two of his passengers were captured after a brief foot pursuit. The third passenger was captured later, but details were not immediately available.