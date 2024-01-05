Driver of car hit by train in Matthews charged with DWI

The driver of a car that was hit by a train in Matthews last month has been criminally charged, police said.

The Matthews Police Department said they were called on Dec. 13 to Charles Street in downtown Matthews. They found the car, which was on the railroad tracks.

The two people inside the car were taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Police said last month that the railroad crossing audible and visual warnings, including the gate arms, were working properly at the time of the incident.

On Friday, police said the driver of the car has been charged. James Edge, 34, was charged with driving while impaired.

No further information was released.

