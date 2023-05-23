Driver in car line at Fayette County elementary school pepper sprayed after collision

A driver in the student pickup line at a Fayette County elementary school hit several parked vehicles and “became unruly” before being pepper sprayed by a police officer Tuesday afternoon, the school’s principal said.

Dixie Magnet Elementary Principal Cynthia Bruno said in a letter to families that while in the car line to pick up students during dismissal, the driver of the vehicle left the lane they were in “and collided with multiple parked cars.”

When a Fayette County Public Schools police officer who was on duty at the school approached, the principal said “the driver became unruly, and refused to cooperate with the officer’s verbal commands, and physically resisted the officer.” Bruno said the officer used pepper spray “to de-escalate the situation.”

Bruno said the incident happened before any children got in the vehicle, and “all of our students and staff are safe.”

She said she was providing the information to families since some students might have seen the incident and have questions about it.

A Lexington Police Department spokeswoman said Lexington police responded to help with the investigation at the request of the Fayette County schools police.