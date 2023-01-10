Driver carjacked at gunpoint after dropping off family at Orlando International Airport

Orlando police said the person who carjacked someone at Orlando International Airport is still on the run.

Officials said the airport has beefed up security after the reported carjacking Monday morning.

Police said the carjacking happened in front of Frontier Airlines curbside drop-off in Terminal B.

According to investigators, the incident happened just after midnight when the driver dropped off their loved ones for a flight.

Then out of nowhere a man with a gun walked up, demanded the car, and drove off.

Police said it took 10 to 20 minutes before law enforcement found out what was going on.

At that point, police tried tracking the person down checking different parts of the airport, but it was too late.

Orlando International Airport said it has been working with law enforcement on the investigation.

