Driver carjacked, postal worker robbed in separate incidents in Randolph

RANDOLPH − A postal worker was assaulted and robbed and a driver was carjacked in separate incidents in Randolph on Wednesday, police said.

State Police said two people are in custody in connection with the armed carjacking, WCVB reported.

After Randolph police pursued the carjacked vehicle, a state trooper found it on Brush Hill Road in Milford, State Police said.

Police are searching for a third person suspected of participating in the carjacking.

There was a heavy police presence near an entrance to Fuller Village, an independent senior living community in Milton not far from the intersection of Brush Hill Road and Blue Hill Avenue/Route 138, WCVB reported.

Randolph police said they received a 911 call at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday from the postal worker, who said they were robbed at the Rosemont Square Apartment Complex.

Randolph police said the postal worker was physically assaulted by two masked men who were dressed in all black. The mail carrier suffered injuries to his ribs and side as a result of the attack, WCVB reported.

Police also said an Arrow key, a master key for Postal Service mailboxes in a particular area, was stolen from the mail carrier by the assailants.

There has been an increase robberies targeting letter carriers nationwide. Criminals take their Arrow keys to steal mail. The keys allow mail carriers access to multiple collection boxes.

The Postal Service plans to replace up to 49,000 Arrow locks with electronic locks.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Driver carjacked, postal worker robbed in Randolph