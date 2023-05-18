Driver caught on dash cam video driving through Dayton crime scene

Dayton police usually put up crime scene tape to preserve potential evidence and protect themselves while they’re at a crime scene, but a driver caught on a cruiser camera driving through a scene put them in danger.

Officers were called out to a shooting on Philadelphia Drive Tuesday night.

New dash camera video showed a dark sedan go right around one cruiser on scene, up and around the crime scene tape, driving in yards and vacant parking lots before getting back to the street.

As officers spotted him, the video showed one jump into his cruiser in an attempt to track the driver down.

While no officers were in the middle of the area when the SUV came through, the incident could have been catastrophic for the police.

“Somebody’s daughter or son, husband or wife, they all want to go home to their families,” Major Jason Hall said.

On top of being unsafe, the drive could have wiped out usable evidence that could help identify and convict the shooter in this case.

“A piece of evidence being destroyed at the scene could be the difference between a family receiving justice and closure,” Hall said.

Police are still looking for the driver and the shooter from this scene.