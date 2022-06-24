Driver caught racing 141 mph past WA state patrol Tri-Cities office + Missing Pasco man

Two cars racing on Interstate 82 reached speeds up to 141 mph as they passed near the Washington State Patrol office in Kennewick on Thursday.

Trooper Dave Brandt spotted an Infiniti Q60 and a Subaru speeding west on the highway about 7:30 a.m., Trooper Chris Thorson told the Herald.

When Brandt got behind them, the driver of the Subaru turned onto the Highway 395 exit.

The Infiniti’s driver slowed and started to fishtail as the driver applied the brakes, Thorson said. Then it managed to pull to the side safely.

The driver, who wasn’t named, was cited for reckless driving, he said.

While troopers saw drivers speeding on state highways during the COVID pandemic shutdowns, Thorson said traffic has slowed some now that the highways have become more crowded.

Kennewick arson

In Kennewick, police say they’ve found the man responsible for setting a small fire in the Kennewick Walmart on Friday night.

The man was arrested in Pasco on an unrelated crime and is currently in the Franklin County jail.

Pasco police officers spotted the Kennewick police Facebook post and identified the man, Lt. Ryan Kelly told the Herald.

Detectives are still investigating so charges have not been filed, Kelly said.

Kennewick detectives have been investigating the small fire in the Kennewick store since it started just before 10:45 p.m. Friday.

A man dressed in a gray jacket and tan pants was seen standing near a pile of towels. Shortly after walking away, the fire started.

It was quickly put out, and the store didn’t need to be evacuated.

Missing Pasco man

Pasco police are looking for a missing man.

Investigators said Eduardo Ruiz Herrera was last seen in the Pasco on June 7. His family has not had contact with him since then, Pasco police said on Facebook Thursday.

Pasco police are asking for help to find a missing man who was last seen on June 7.

Anyone with information is asked to email Detective Julie Lee at leej@pasco-wa.gove or call the non-emergence dispatch number at 509-628-0333 regarding case 22-030662.