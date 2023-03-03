Driver caught steering a transporter carrying two vans with his elbow

A driver caught by police steering a transporter with his elbows on the M40 - PA/National Highways

A driver of a huge transporter carrying at least two vans has been caught steering the vehicle with just his elbow while travelling down a busy motorway.

In a video released by National Highways, the driver of the lorry is captured by police without his hands on the wheel while travelling at high speeds on the M40 near Graydon.

When alerted by police in the unmarked van, he quickly puts both hands firmly on the wheel but was later pulled over by a nearby police car.

The video was one of three released by National Highways to kick off its week of action to tackle unsafe driving on the M1. Operation Freeway will involve regular patrols between London and Leeds by eight police authorities throughout next week.

In another video, a driver of a horsebox is captured using both hands to text when the undercover police pull up beside him on the A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass.

The third video shows a driver on the M40 picking up her phone to talk with one hand, while continuing to control the steering wheel with the other.

The videos were taken as part of National Highways Operation Tramline initiative which uses unmarked HGVs to identify driving offences. The idea is that the elevated position of the HGV cab can give police a better view of offences being carried out by drivers.

The initiative, which was launched in 2015, has captured more than 33,254 offences, with 30,830 vehicles being stopped by the police.

The most common offence is driving without a seatbelt, with 9,962 drivers being stopped for this, while using a mobile phone (8,368) was second, followed by driving without proper control of your vehicle.

Operation Tramline will make up a big part of the week of action on the M1. Operation Freeway will start on Monday (6 March) and end Sunday (12 March) and see police forces from Thames Valley and Bedfordshire to West Yorkshire Police taking part.

The M1 is the busiest motorway in Britain with drivers travelling 21 million miles a day on the road, equivalent to one in every seven miles travelled on the country’s motorways.

However, it also has some of the highest rates of accidents, with 200 incidents every day, and 4,087 traffic collisions across last year.

Jeremy Phillips, National Highways Head of Road Safety, said: “We are committed to reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured while travelling on our roads by 50% by 2025 and we have a long term ambition for zero harm.

“To achieve that we need to tackle the unsafe driving behaviour that we sadly still encounter.

“Through this week of action we want to encourage motorists to think about their driving and to adopt safer behaviours.”