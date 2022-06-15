Driver in cemetery crash gets jail term

Jun. 15—BEVERLY — A former Beverly man was sentenced to a total of five years in jail Friday after being found guilty of ramming a police cruiser twice and backing over multiple headstones in a Beverly cemetery back in 2019.

Juan Hector Rodriguez, 49, was being sought by police in a domestic abuse incident when he was spotted in St. Mary's Cemetery on Brimbal Avenue by Beverly police on Feb. 14, 2019.

As police surrounded the cemetery, Officer April Clarizia began to approach the Honda SUV Rodriguez was driving at the time. Police said he suddenly rammed her police cruiser, then backed away, knocking down headstones.

Police said the officer was able to use the "push bar" on the cruiser to push Rodriguez back, but that he ricocheted off a tree and hit the cruiser again.

Rodriguez was found guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property; he was found not guilty on a wanton destruction of property charge.

His attorney, John Morris, asked for two years in jail followed by two years of probation.

However, Judge Randy Chapman sentenced Rodriguez to two consecutive 2 1/2 year jail terms.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

