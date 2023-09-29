Driver in Central Park

Sep. 28—After a week of scorching hot weather and a summer of dry conditions, many Front Range residents were looking forward to the prospect of a light rain when a drizzle began on Sept. 9, 2013.

Except the rain didn't stop. For a week straight, the deluge came down, and the area saw an entire year's worth of rain.

When the storm finally let up on Sept. 16, the damage was done. What would become Colorado's worst flood in the state's history affected 20 counties, washing away roads, homes, pets and people.

In all, the flood claimed nine lives and caused almost $4 billion dollars in damage.

Ten years later, several art galleries and museums across the Front Range are looking back on the flood's impact — the good and the bad. Longmont Museum, Loveland Museum and the Canyon Gallery in the Boulder Library have current exhibits that feature photographs, poetry, written word, artifacts and first-hand accounts from first responders and survivors of the disaster.

To mark the 10-year anniversary of the flood, the Longmont Museum is presenting "Crisis to Camaraderie: The 2013 Flood Photo Exhibit," which is on display for a year, through next fall. The free exhibit highlights an exhibition of photographs taken by community members of the flood, its aftermath and the area's recovery. Visitors to the Longmont Museum can see images of flood waters rising, the heroic efforts of volunteers, the heartbreak of damaged homes and the community's determination to rebuild.

"A lot of the response here in Longmont was that the flood brought people together," said Jared Thompson, Longmont Museum's curator of exhibits. "We put a call out to the community to see if anyone had flood photos, and we got a pretty good response from people wanting to share their stories."

One corner of the exhibit will be dedicated to the story of an old fire engine that came to the rescue of hundreds of Longmont residents in 2013. When the flood struck, every single fire engine was called to action, including the reserve Old Engine 8. This reserve engine was brought out of retirement to aid in more than 400 rescues made by Longmont crews. The excursion would be the last for Old Engine 8, who sadly sputtered into a permanent retirement after the grueling day of rescues.

To honor the engine, Longmont Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Peterson and former Boulder County high school student Jennifer Gracie, the illustrator, teamed up to write a children's book titled "Old Fire Engine 8." This 2014 book, along with other audible accounts of the flood from first responders, will also be featured in the exhibit.

"We just want to remember how destructive the flood was, and how powerful it was," Thompson said. "We also wanted to give thanks to the first responders, and give them a chance to share their stories and their perspectives from that time."

The Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont, is open 1-5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, with extended Thursday hours during program seasons; $5-$8; longmontcolorado.gov/flood.

From the air

In Loveland, the 2013 flood brought massive amounts of water to the Big Thompson Canyon that created enough force to sweep away car-sized boulders that sat in the river. When the rain stopped, sections of U.S. 34 between Loveland and Estes Park were either completely washed away or heavily damaged.

Looking back on the magnitude of this natural disaster, the Loveland Museum is featuring a photo exhibit displaying photographs, data and timeline information and poetry with "2013 Flood Images," on display in the museum through Dec. 31.

Visitors of the exhibit can view photographs taken by former Fort Collins-Loveland Airport Director Jason Licon during a helicopter flight through the Big Thompson Canyon to east of I-25. The photographs, taken on Sept. 12, 2013, during the event, show the extreme devastation that hit the area from an aerial perspective.

The exhibit will also feature poetry written by local authors, assembled by the Loveland Poet Laureate Committee. According to Jennifer Cousino, the Loveland Museum curator of history, the committee paired poets with each photograph featured in the exhibit, creating a personal interpretation of each image beyond the factual description of the photographs.

Cousino said the exhibit is also meant to showcase something other than the flood — the resiliency of the Loveland community.

"From people who lost their homes to those who helped with cleanup and provided volunteer hours assisting in emergency resource centers, this is a story of the community coming together. It is also a story of innovation as roads, buildings and bridges were rebuilt through the canyon and out onto the plains. I hope the exhibit provides the opportunity for the community to come together to reflect on their shared experiences."

The exhibit is on display in the Museum's Mezzanine Gallery, where entrance is free.

The Loveland Museum, 503 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, is open noon-4 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and is closed on Mondays; $7 admission for main gallery: thelovelandmuseum.org.

Community strength

In Boulder, the Canyon Gallery in Boulder's main public library will open an exhibit in mid-October dedicated to the 2013 flood. The exhibit will feature stories from community members and will shed some light on what the city can expect the next time a flood rolls around.

"We created an interactive web page and story map about the 2013 flood, reflecting on what we've learned and what work we've done since — including flood mitigation and infrastructure improvements," said Cate Stanek, exhibition organizer. "We kind of want to focus on how strong the community is now, and how far we've come, and how far we're going to go."

The Boulder Museum is calling upon members of the community to submit stories, images, artwork and more to be featured in the exhibit.

"We want people to share their reflections, 10 years after the flood, in any medium that they want," Stanek said. "The focus is to remind the people of Boulder that we're all one community, and we're all in this together. When we help each other and when we look toward the future, we come out the other end much stronger. Because of our community response in 2013, we are much more prepared for anything that comes our way in the future. And that's the beauty of Boulder."

To submit a piece to be displayed in the upcoming exhibit, visit bit.ly/3ZB4ZuD.

The Canyon Gallery in the Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday; free admission; boulderlibrary.org/exhibitions.

Resident look over McIntosh Lake Sunday afternoon in Longmont, Colorado...

Resident look over McIntosh Lake Sunday afternoon in Longmont, Colorado on September 15, 2013.

Cliff Grassmick / September 14, 2013

A woman and little girl rush into LifeBridge Church to...

A woman and little girl rush into LifeBridge Church to escape the new rain in Longmont, Colorado on September 15, 2013. Cliff Grassmick / September 15, 2013

Janice Wheeler cries as she greets her son Nathan Wheeler...

Janice Wheeler cries as she greets her son Nathan Wheeler at LifeBridge Church Friday morning Sept. 13, 2013 after Nathan was evacuated from Lyons. (File photo)

A boat on a trailer is seen in the flood...

A boat on a trailer is seen in the flood waters of St. Vrain River off County Line Road, Friday, Sept. 13, 2013, near Longmont.

(Matthew Jonas/Times-Call)

A 10 to 15 foot long tree branch sits on...

A 10 to 15 foot long tree branch sits on a flooded section of North 119th Street, Friday, Sept. 13, 2013, in Longmont.

(Matthew Jonas/Times-Call)

