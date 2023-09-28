Driver in Central Park

Sep. 27—Boulder police on Wednesday investigated a death and suspicious device in the 4500 block of 13th Street, evacuating the surrounding area for much of the day.

In a 11:38 a.m. tweet, police asked for locals to avoid the area and said explosive detection investigators were on scene. By 5 p.m., police had lifted the evacuation orders, announcing that "the suspicious device has been identified as non-hazardous." However, the death investigation in an apartment was ongoing.

According to Boulder Police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh, police responded to the apartment unit Wednesday morning on a welfare check. Upon arriving on scene, police discovered a dead body along with unusual items that they had not identified. Two apartment buildings were evacuated, and a bomb squad arrived on scene to investigate the items. That caused a delay in releasing information regarding the individual who was found, Waugh said.

In a second tweet, shortly before 2 p.m., Boulder police stated, "Detectives found more concerning items inside the apartment and are expanding the evacuation area around 4580 13th St. We've shut down 13th Street between Yarmouth and Rosewood. Please continue to avoid the area."