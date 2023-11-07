Driver on chaotic 5-day crime spree ran man over and went back to do it again, cops say

Authorities in Iowa have charged a man with murder in connection to what they’re calling an intentional hit-and-run during a five-day crime spree.

Davossi Erin Wisdom, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and second-degree theft, according to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department.

McClatchy News could not find an attorney listed for Wisdom.

“As the evidence in this investigation begins to come together, the one thing they all have in common is the suspect, by the name of Devossi Wisdom,” police said in a video detailing the crime spree.

Police say it all started on Jan. 10, 2022.

Around 8:30 p.m., Wisdom stole a car from a parking lot near the center of Des Moines, according to police.

The next day, around 2:35 p.m., Wisdom robbed a bank and threatened to “shoot the place up,” police said. He then took off running and got away.

Just before 1 a.m., Jan. 12, an officer came across a speeding car. When the officer tried to catch up to it, he found the car “crashed and abandoned,” according to police.

Less than two hours later, police say, Wisdom stole a car and ran over a man before fleeing the scene.

Around 2:54 p.m. on Jan. 13, a property owner was showing a home to a potential renter. During the showing, they “encountered an intruder” in the home, according to police. Wisdom assaulted both of them before taking off, police said.

Two hours later, Wisdom is accused of robbing a woman at knifepoint and stealing her car. The car was recovered the next day, Jan. 14, during a police chase, officials said.

The man who was run over Jan. 12 was identified as 32-year-old William “Cody” Kline, according to police. Kline died as a result of his injuries from the hit-and-run.

“NOBODY deserves to die the way he did. NOBODY!! At the end of the day he was someone’s son, brother, uncle, nephew, friend,” Kline’s sister wrote on Facebook days after his death.

Police said Wisdom “intentionally ran over Kline, and then circled back repeatedly and continued to run over Kline multiple times.”

“Your story was far from over. So many chapters ahead of you. But someone decided to close that book for us. I will forever cherish our memories,” Kline’s sister wrote.

Officers found the stolen Chevy Cavalier used in the hit-and-run and say evidence linked Wisdom to the vehicle. However, Wisdom denied involvement, police said.

Wisdom was convicted in April 2022 of four felony charges related to the five-day string of crimes, according to police. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In November 2023, he was charged in connection to the death of Kline. He is also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, in connection to another hit-and-run on Jan. 12, 2022.

