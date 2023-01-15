Driver charged with 10th OVI hits police officer's cruiser in Brunswick Hills

The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a woman in Medina County after police say she crashed her car into a local patrolman's cruiser on a residential street.

The woman is being cited with what police say is her 10th charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. Her first OVI charge came in 1988. Her latest, prior to crash Friday night, came in 2017.

The crash occurred at 9:20 p.m. less than a quarter-mile north of Center Road (state Route 3030) at the residential intersection of Terrington Drive and Kenton Lane. The woman, a 59-year-old Brunswick resident, was driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz north on Terrington Drive when state troopers say she struck a stopped Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser in the rear.

The officer and the woman were not injured.

Police say the woman was found to be impaired at the scene and arrested.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Driver charged with 10th OVI hits police cruiser in Medina County