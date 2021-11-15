Driver charged in 2018 crash that claimed the life of Isaac Johnson

Nov. 15—Abilene teenager Isaac Johnson was killed in a tragic automobile accident Feb 16, 2018. The driver and two other passengers in the vehicle were injured in the crash.

According to an Abilene Reflector-Chronicle article from the day of the one-vehicle rollover crash at 800 Avenue and Hawk Road, Johnson — who was an Abilene High School freshman at the time — was killed after being thrown from the back seat of a 2005 Buick.

Earlier this year, Johnson's mother contacted the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office requesting additional investigation in her son's death. She asked asked the Sheriff's Office to re-open the case.

The Sheriff's Office reviewed the case and determined additional investigation was necessary. The Sheriff's Office has concluded its investigation and forwarded the case to the Dickinson County Attorney Office for review. Charges have been filed in Dickinson County District Court against Hayden C. Cook (20) of St. George, who was driving the vehicle when the wreck happened. He was an AHS junior at the time of the crash.

Cook has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated battery, three counts of endangering a child, reckless driving, driving in violation of driver's license restrictions and speeding.

No further information will be released at this time.