Driver charged after alleged hit and run that killed Peekskill man

A New Jersey resident has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident after a Peekskill male — described as a pedestrian found on Route 9 — died on New Year's Eve, Croton-on-Hudson police said in a statement.

The police news release did not give the names or ages of the person who died or of the person, identified as a Newark resident, charged with the felony.

On Dec. 31, at about 2:32 a.m., state and Croton police and emergency responders were sent to Route 9 north for a report of a pedestrian lying in the road, just south of the Croton Point Avenue exit. The unresponsive male was taken to Westchester County Medical Center in Valhalla.

Preliminary police investigation indicated the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, the release said. Fragments of the unidentified vehicle, including a front grille side cover, were scattered on the road.

Route 9 was closed for about five hours during investigation.

Using vehicle pieces found in the road, Croton police said they identified the vehicle and driver, who was arrested.

The victim was later identified with help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Michael McKinney covers growth and development in Westchester County and the Lower Hudson Valley for The Journal News and the USA Today Network.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Driver charged after alleged hit and run that killed Peekskill NY man