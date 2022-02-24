Driver charged in alleged racing crash that flipped school bus

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read

Feb. 24—A man is accused of racing another driver — at speeds over 100 mph — and crashing into a school bus full of children Wednesday evening on the West Side.

Mario Perez, 49, is charged with two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle in the incident. Perez, the school bus driver and several middle school students were hospitalized following the crash.

Two students, a 13 and 14 year old, had serious injuries including a broken pelvis and femur requiring surgery.

Perez, who also broke his femur, will be booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center once he is released from the hospital. His criminal history shows he has been ticketed twice since 2015 for speeding, and got off with a warning in the second incident.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said police are asking the public's help to identify the second driver who fled the scene.

"According to witnesses, the other driver was in a blue Ford Mustang," she said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded around 4:05 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Messina and Gibson SW, just west of Blake. Officers found the school bus flipped onto its side and a white Mustang on fire.

Witnesses told police the driver of the white Mustang, Perez, was racing the driver of a blue Mustang before crashing into the school bus. One witness estimated the cars were speeding over 110 mph, in the 40 mph stretch, before the crash.

The school bus driver told police the "collision happened so fast" and, afterward, Perez told him he had been driving between 60 and 80 mph. Officers checked Perez for impairment and found that he was not under the influence at the time.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Charlotte-area JROTC instructor charged with child sex crimes, jail records show

    Drayton Gilyard taught at Hopewell High since August 2019 and resigned from Hopewell High School on Feb. 18, according to a news report.

  • Boy, 15, charged with random fatal shooting of St. Paul woman who was 'going about her daily business'

    The Ramsey County Attorney's Office is now seeking to file a motion to have a 15-year-old suspect certified to stand trial as an adult for fatally shooting a businesswoman in St. Paul, Minnesota, last week. Julia (Yuliya) Li, 34, was allegedly driving on the 1000 block of Payne Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 16 when the teenage suspect, who reportedly has an “extensive and violent criminal history,” according to police spokesperson Steve Linders, opened fire at her, reported Pioneer Press. Julia Li, 34 y.o., lived and worked in Minnesota.

  • Moderna is ‘clawing back market share’ from Pfizer, analyst says

    Oppenheimer Analyst Hartaj Singh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Moderna.

  • Trolley school helps Philippine children keep studies on track

    A brightly decorated wooden trolley rumbles down a little-used rail track in the southern Philippines carrying four young teachers, two on the front and two in the back pushing it along with their feet. Kitted out with a whiteboard, colourful charts, and a stack of books, the tiny, mobile school slides along from village to village three times a week, bringing education to impoverished children near the city of Tagkawayan as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps schools shut in much of the Southeast Asian archipelago. "It's important that we do this, especially now that there is a pandemic and the children cannot do face-to-face learning," Shaira Berdin, one of nine volunteers who operate the trolley, said in an interview as kids crouched in the grass by the railway track, thumbing through English books.

  • 1968 Chevy Chevelle Shows Off Restored Performance

    Without a doubt, this classic Chevelle is the perfect car for any vintage enthusiast with a taste for speed.

  • “We Are Here To Take Space”: This Group Ran 35 Miles Around Christina Lee’s Apartment To Honor Her Life After She Was Violently Killed

    "The park that we ran around is notoriously dangerous and unsafe, but for however long we were out there, collectively we made that place safe for a little bit of time."View Entire Post ›

  • Many Russians Feel a Deep Unease Over Going to War

    MOSCOW — Waiting for her friends on Moscow’s primly landscaped Boulevard Ring this week, Svetlana Kozakova admitted that she’d had a sleepless night. She kept checking the news on her phone after President Vladimir Putin’s aggrieved speech to the nation Monday that all but threatened Ukraine with war. “Things are going to be very, very uncertain,” she said, “and, most likely, very sad.” For months, Russians of all political stripes tuned out U.S. warnings that their country could soon invade Ukr

  • How krill fishery threatens Antarctic wildlife

    STORY: The icy waters off Antarctica are estimated to hold up to 550 million tons of krill.These tiny shrimp-like creatures are the linchpin in the Antarctic food web,sustaining a huge number of species, from penguins to humpback whales.They’re also increasingly the target for human consumption.A growing krill industry has been scooping up the crustaceans for use in fish oil supplements and fish feed.Scientists and conservationists fear that could further imperil Antarctic wildlife.[ DIRECTOR OF ANTARCTIC AND SOUTHERN OCEAN CONSERVATION FOR THE PEW CHARITABLE TRUSTS, ANDREA KAVANAGH]: “Antarctic krill are the keystone species in the Southern Ocean. Krill connect all the other species down there. It's impossible to overstate the importance of krill.”This perceived abundance has led global fishing fleets to target Antarctic krill. Vessels from China, Norway, South Korea, Ukraine and Chile trawl the region's choppy waters from December to July.Under established rules within the Antarctic Treaty System, trawlers must stay largely confined to four areas off the Antarctic Peninsula. And a seasonal catch is capped at 680,000 tons. But polar scientists say the current limits may not go far enough to safeguard the food supply for wildlife.Some also say there are indications that the fleet’s activity is harming wildlife.[ DIRECTOR OF ANTARCTIC AND SOUTHERN OCEAN CONSERVATION FOR THE PEW CHARITABLE TRUSTS, ANDREA KAVANAGH]: “For the first time ever, it was reported that there were bycatch in the krill industry of whales, three juvenile humpback whales, and it's actually unknown how they came about to be caught by these continuous suction trawlers. It's, they were definitely in poor body condition. They were starving. So they suspect perhaps that the humpbacks were actually following the krill trawlers to try to get krill and somehow got caught up in their systems of nets. But it seems really troubling that there were actually three of them that were caught this year when that's never happened before.”The fishing company – Norway's Aker BioMarine – says it has since reinforced its ships' devices to keep marine mammals out of its nets.The krill industry is set to grow significantly in the next decade.Fish farming, which uses krill as feed, is the world's fastest growing food sector. And the krill oil market is projected to rise to more than $900 million by 2026. That’s according to a report by Global Industry Analysts.[ DIRECTOR OF ANTARCTIC AND SOUTHERN OCEAN CONSERVATION FOR THE PEW CHARITABLE TRUSTS, ANDREA KAVANAGH]: “We're really concerned because the krill fishery is overly concentrated in certain areas around the Antarctic Peninsula. And that means that they are taking a lot of fish from very small areas where all the predators are also congregated. So we have huge colonies of penguins and the krill fishery is operating right off the shores of these colonies.”Mindful of the threat krill fishing poses to penguins, eight companies have pledged to stay at least 19 miles away from key breeding colonies during incubation and chick-rearing season.But even without competition from fisheries, the krill supply is under increasing pressure due to climate change. [GREENPEACE OCEANS CAMPAIGNER, LOUISA CARSEN] “We're already starting to see a debate amongst scientists, you know, between climate change and industrial fishing, what's having a greater impact? But just like across our global oceans, it's the combination of different stresses that is so difficult for wildlife across the oceans and why we need to see those ocean sanctuaries and creating those safe havens for wildlife.”

  • This Is the Most Affordable State To Retire In

    Whatever the end goal, affordable living can go a long way to improve the overall quality of life, making the most desirable places to call home also the most affordable ones. West Virginia came in at No. 1 as the most affordable place to retire to, from a housing affordability standpoint. The point is, retirees are willing to move to live their retirement years comfortably.

  • Megan Fox Got Called MGK's "Wife" At The NBA All-Star Game, And She Handled It Like A Pro

    "Please welcome Machine Gun Kelly and his wife, Megan Fox."View Entire Post ›

  • Praying 78-year-old robbed inside of Tennessee church by team of thieves, video shows

    The church’s pastor called the robbery “Sickening,” and “Ridiculously evil.”

  • PennDOT employee gets a surprise when looking through state's traffic cameras

    The employee immediately notified state police of what they had seen.

  • Sheriff's Office arrests 152 so far in ongoing traffic sweep on I-4 in Polk County

    The agency said 1,592 drivers were driving between 90 and 99 mph, 275 were driving more than 100 mph. The highest speed recorded was 109 mph.

  • Scott Peterson's new trial rests on 'Strawberry Shortcake'

    Convicted killer Scott Peterson's chance for a new trial in the murders of his pregnant wife and unborn son 20 years ago hinges on whether a California juror who helped send him to prison in 2004 amid worldwide publicity was biased because she was a domestic violence victim. “This hearing is critical," said Pat Harris, one of Peterson's attorneys. Laci Peterson, 27, was killed when she was eight months pregnant with a son, whom the Petersons planned to name Conner.

  • Retired officer says he had no choice in theater killing

    Curtis Reeves, a 79-year-old former Tampa police captain, said he shot 43-year-old Chad Oulson on Jan. 13, 2014, because the younger, fitter man was cursing at him and about to attack him because he had complained about Oulson's cellphone use during previews. “I was completely defenseless,” Reeves said.

  • Former NC police chief, recently considered drowned, arrested in Horry County, SC

    The former police chief never returned from a fishing trip in North Carolina and was reported missing after authorities conducted an “extensive water search.”

  • Mishawaka physician on trial: 'I rolled up to tell them I had a rightful right to use this road'

    One racial injustice protester says she believes Mishawaka physician's actions were racially motivated

  • Tarzana couple convicted in $18M coronavirus fraud captured after 6 months on the run

    Three members of an Encino-based fraud ring who went on the lam after being convicted of stealing more than $18 million in COVID-19 relief loans were captured in Montenegro and federal authorities are seeking their extradition, a senior law enforcement official told City News Service Wednesday.

  • How did ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ get away in latest prison escape? MDOC releases new details

    A Mississippi prison official said the convicted Coast killer looked like “something out of ‘Frankenstein’” when he was re-captured earlier this month. Here’s how MDOC says he escaped.

  • Woman mistakenly jailed for 13 days sues Los Angeles and its police department

    Authorities mistook Bethany K. Farber with a woman by the same name who had a warrant for her arrest in Texas. Farber was jailed for 13 days, a lawsuit says.