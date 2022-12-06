Driver charged with assault after multi-vehicle crash that closed South Atherton Street

A State College resident faces multiple assault charges after a series of wrong-way crashes Tuesday morning on South Atherton Street.

State College police said Letra Renninger, 28, “intentionally” drove south on Atherton at 10:15 a.m. into the path of three vehicles heading north at the intersection with South Allen Street. Renninger struck those vehicles and continued south until crashing into in the back of a tractor-trailer in the parking lot of Faccia Luna, police said. Several minor injuries were reported and all of the vehicles received disabling damage except the tractor-trailer.

A section of South Atherton Street was closed for several hours for the investigation and cleanup.

Renninger was charged with six felony counts of aggravated assault, three misdemeanor counts each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, and three counts (two felony and one misdemeanor) of criminal mischief.

Renninger was arraigned by District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker and was denied bail. Renninger was in the custody of the Centre County Correctional Facility as of Tuesday evening. Renninger’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

Police were assisted at the scene by the regional crash reconstruction team, Alpha fire police, Halfmoon Towing and Centre LifeLink EMS. Those with more information are asked to contact State College police at 814-234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us or through an anonymous tip online.