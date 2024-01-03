Driver charged in Augusta collision that killed 3-year-old passenger

Vehicular homicide tops a list of charges facing the driver of a New Year's Day collision that killed a 3-year-old boy.

Joseph Michael Wiggins, 31, recently was arrested and charged in connection with the death of Robert Brown.

Authorities say Wiggins was driving a Cadillac Escalade that ran into the back of a tow truck on Bobby Jones Expressway. A 7-year-old passenger escaped injury but Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said the 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled, Bowen added.

Wiggins also was charged with DUI; serious injury by a vehicle; failure to maintain lane; not wearing a seat belt; two counts of improper safety restraints for children younger than age 8; two counts of endangering a child younger than 14 while driving impaired; open alcohol container while driving; reckless driving; and violating the Move Over Law, the 2016 law requiring motorists to move to a further lane when emergency vehicles are parked with lights flashing on road shoulders.

