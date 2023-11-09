Driver charged after Cadillac chase in Canton

CANTON ‒ The Ohio State Highway Patrol charged a 48-year-old Canton man with failure to comply with the signal of a police officer and drug possession after the agency said he fled from a trooper who tried to stop his vehicle Wednesday evening.

Patrol Sgt. Bridget Matt said that at 9:21 p.m., a trooper from the Canton Post tried to stop a silver Cadillac sedan on Raff Road near Tuscarawas Street for not having taillights.

The Cadillac failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. It lasted for approximately three minutes, until the Cadillac blew a right front tire. The driver and passenger fled on foot near Second Street NW and Broad Avenue.

The driver was taken into custody after being tazed.

He was taken to the Stark County jail.

The passenger was not caught.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Man gets criminal charges after fleeing trooper in Canton