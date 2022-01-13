Driver charged in chase that knocked out power

Jan. 12—MANKATO — A man is now charged in a pursuit that left hundreds of Mankato and North Mankato properties without power Monday night.

Willie Jack Dixon, 30, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was charged with felony counts of vehicle theft and fleeing police Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court. He also is charged with misdemeanor counts of fleeing police on foot and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

According to the court complaint:

A woman reported her SUV was stolen while she left it running outside a business at 340 Stadium Road in Mankato just before 6 p.m.

The stolen SUV was spotted on Balcerzak Drive and a pursuit began. The driver ran two red lights downtown before getting onto Highway 169 and going up to 90 mph.

The driver exited onto Lookout Drive then hit a power pole on Center Street in North Mankato. The man got out and ran. Dixon was later found at a gas station after a report of a suspicious person.

Dixon appeared to match the person seen on surveillance video at the scene of the theft. He would only admit he looked "a lot like" the person in a screenshot of the video.

Xcel Energy reported more than 800 properties were without power in the area after the crash.