Driver to be charged in connection with State College-area crash that injured 2

An arrest warrant was issued for a western Pennsylvania man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash in Ferguson Township that seriously injured his passenger.

Michael Boccardi, 23, crashed a sedan before dawn Oct. 3 along Pine Grove Mountain. His blood alcohol concentration was 0.161%, Ferguson Township police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. The legal threshold for DUI is 0.08%.

Boccardi’s 19-year-old passenger was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment of a concussion, multiple rib fractures, a collapsed lung and fractures of the nasal bones, police wrote.

Boccardi, of Butler County, received treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening. An arrest warrant was issued, police said Wednesday.

A defense lawyer was not listed.

Boccardi is set to be charged with one felony count of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and two misdemeanor counts of DUI. His preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.