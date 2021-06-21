Driver charged in crash on freeway ramp

Jun. 21—MANKATO — A Minneapolis man was driving a stolen vehicle recklessly without a license when he caused a crash on a Mankato freeway ramp, charges say.

Ali Abas Ibrahim, 21, was charged with felony receiving property, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor driving after license suspension Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Ibrahim caused a crash on the ramp from northbound Highway 169 to eastbound Highway 14 Thursday afternoon. He went around and cut in front of one vehicle, then struck a second vehicle while attempting to also go around that car, according to a court complaint.

Ibrahim was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities learned Ibrahim had a suspended license, and the car he was driving had been reported stolen from Nebraska. The owner of the car said it was taken while Ibrahim was visiting.