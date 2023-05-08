Driver charged in crash that killed 4-year-old Cordelia Kuether. Family asks Sheboygan to keep ‘Cordelia in their hearts.’

SHEBOYGAN – Prosecutors last week charged a 23-year-old Sheboygan man in connection with a car crash that caused the death of a 4-year-old girl beside the road last month.

Nathan Heitzmann is charged with causing the girl’s death while knowingly driving while his license was suspended.

One month before the crash, Heitzmann’s license had been suspended for accumulating too many traffic citations.

Heitzmann had been fined for inattentive driving in March as well as unreasonable speeding last July.

Since 2019, he has also been fined twice before for driving without carrying a license, twice for driving on a suspended license, twice for nonregistration of his car or license plates, and once for speeding — all of which are noncriminal offenses that result in fees between $150 to $250.

If convicted of the most recent charges, Heitzmann faces a maximum of six years in prison and a six-month suspension from driving.

The intersection of 21st and Saemann Ave. , as seen, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis. A 4-year-old girl was killed in a crash in April in a residential area in Sheboygan, the Sheboygan Police Department said.

According to a criminal complaint:

Car data show Heitzmann slowed but did not stop at a stop sign at the intersection of North 21st Street and Saemann Avenue. Witnesses said he hit a minivan entering the intersection going east toward the lake, which then moved toward a group of pedestrians on the street corner.

On the corner, a mother and three children had stopped to pet another man’s dog.

One child, Cordelia Kuether, had been between a wagon on the sidewalk and the minivan in the roadway and died from severe injuries to her chest.

The two other children suffered abrasions and trauma to their cheeks, faces and one of their forearms.

Heitzmann told police he had stopped at the stop sign and looked both ways but did not see any cars coming. He said the crash was his fault and cooperated with police, including a blood alcohol test.

“I can tell you exactly what happened, this is my fault,” he told police, according to the criminal complaint. “I stopped at the stop sign, ok, looked back and forth, saw them playing on the corner, when I looked to the right, I did only look once, I’m not gonna lie, and it was kind of quick, and I did not see any car, but I’m assuming they were behind my A-pillar, that was just perfect out of my view, it’s my fault.”

Car data showed he slowed to about 6 miles per hour two seconds before the crash and started to accelerate 0.2 seconds before the crash, moving 16 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Heitzmann told police he “thought he still had a point or two left” on his driver’s license but “knew it was close.” He later provided police one of two letters he received from the Department of Motor Vehicles in March, which said his license was suspended for four months.

Heitzmann posted a $5,000 cash bail and has a preliminary hearing May 10.

The corner of 21st and Saemann Ave. features a bouquet of balloons and flowers in honor of a 4-year-old girl who was killed near the scene of a traffic crash Wednesday, as seen, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

A GoFundMe for Cordelia Kuether’s family (for which donations have closed) raised over $38,000 for funeral and medical expenses.

A GoFundMe post by a relative thanked the community for supporting her parents with donations, messages of support and at a vigil.

“It has gone a very long way in helping them get through this very difficult initial week,” the post read. “We hope that the community keeps Cordelia in their hearts. She was an amazingly beautiful little spirit that will continue to live on in our hearts and memories and the huge legacy and spark of her personality she imprinted in all the lives she encountered in just her 4 years on this earth.”

