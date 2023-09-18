Driver charged in crash that killed Northeastern student attempting to board a school bus

A 25-year-old driver has been charged in the death of Arianna Landis, an eleventh grade student at Northeastern High School who was struck by a vehicle while trying to board a school bus last year.

Marie C. McGahan, 25, of the Red Lion area, has been charged with homicide by vehicle, meeting/overtaking a school bus, careless driving − unintentional death, careless driving and failure to comply with license restrictions.

She was released on $10,000 bail, according to court records.

McGahan is awaiting trial in the York County Court of Common Pleas.

Driver told police: 'I must have been distracted'

Landis was walking to the stopped school bus in the 500 block of York Haven Road on Oct. 26, 2022 when she was struck by a car.

She died Nov. 10 from the injuries she suffered.

At the scene of the crash, police asked bystanders who was operating a silver 2021 Hyundai that had damage to the front end on the passenger side. McGahan said she was, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

McGahan told the officer that "she must have been going too fast because by the time she saw the red lights from the school bus it was too late," the affidavit states. She said Landis was walking to the bus when she hit her.

While McGahan underwent field sobriety tests, police asked her what happened. She said: "I must have been distracted," the affidavit states.

Police did not find any drug or alcohol impairment, but McGahan told officers that she had only slept two to three hours the night before, the affidavit states.

A witness who had been following McGahan for several miles told police that she was not speeding. However, she did not hit the brakes or make any evasive driving actions until after driving through the bus stop, the affidavit states.

Police found that McGahan has a restriction on her driver's license that requires her to wear glasses or contacts, the affidavit states. She was not wearing either the day of the crash.

Police obtained video footage from the bus, and it showed that the lights and signs were working properly. The lights had been activated for traffic to stop for appoximately eight seconds, the affidavit states.

Reenactment of the crash

Earlier this year, police re-enacted the crash during the early morning hours before sunrise, the affidavit states.

An officer drove a 2021 Hyundai Accent west on York Haven Road four separate times − twice at 35 mph and twice at 40 mph. The school bus was stopped with its lights and signs working.

In all four instances, the driver recognized that a school bus was stopped ahead and the lights were activated at least 700 feet from where the person was crossing the street, the affidavit states.

Based on the evidence and reenactment, "Ms. Mcgahan had enough distance to stop her vehicle" and if she did, "she would not have hit the victim in this incident," the affidavit states.

McGahan could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Driver charged with killing Northeastern student boarding a school bus