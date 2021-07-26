Driver charged in deadly crash to appear in court

Associated Press

High-level face-to-face talks between U.S. and Chinese diplomats on Monday highlighted sharp differences between the sides, although the tone appeared somewhat less contentious than at their last meeting. China issued a long list of demands and complaints, accusing the U.S. of trying to contain and suppress China’s development, while America brought up its concerns about human rights and other issues, and urged cooperation on matters including climate change, Iran and North Korea. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng urged the U.S. “to change its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy."