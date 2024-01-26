Driver charged after deadly crash on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a deadly crash on Briley Parkway in December 2023.

Marqueze Boyd, 23, was killed in the crash near Briley Parkway on Friday, Dec. 29. after the 2011 Infiniti G37 he was traveling in flipped multiple times before landing off the roadway in someone’s backyard.

Two other occupants inside the vehicle — identified as 20-year-old Terrelle Butler and 22-year-old Kiyahn Hayes Woods — fled from the scene after the crash, officials said. According to Metro police, Butler and Woods were later found by a shed behind a home on Cabin Hill Road.

Underneath the shed, officers said they found a backpack containing a large amount of marijuana, a pistol, cash, and clothes. An AR-style pistol and more marijuana were also recovered from the Infiniti.

Both men were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they were reportedly evaluated and interviewed by detectives. During the interview, officials said Butler, who is believed to have been the driver of the Infiniti, admitted ownership of the backpack.

According to court documents, Butler admitted to driving the Infiniti prior to the crash.

Butler was booked into the jail early Friday morning and charged with reckless endangerment and vehicular homicide. His bond was set at $100,000.



