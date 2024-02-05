Driver charged in deadly Hingham Apple Store crash due in court for bail hearing

A man accused of intentionally crashing his SUV into a Hingham Apple Store in 2022, killing one person and injuring more than a dozen others, is due back in court Monday for a bail hearing.

During a prior court hearing in late December, 54-year-old Bradley Rein was committed to the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health Facility for evaluation over 20 days after he allegedly failed to charge his GPS bracelet again, according to Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan.

Massachusetts Probation Services Electronic Monitoring Program (ELMO) was alerted that Rein’s GPS monitoring bracelet had lost power on the evening of Dec. 22, 2024, prosecutors said. It wasn’t the first time Rein has reportedly forgotten to charge his GPS monitor, as a similar incident happened back in September.

ELMO staffers left six voicemails on Rein’s phone in an attempt to contact him, according to officials, and Hingham Police also were unable to contact him after arriving at his residence. An arrest warrant was later issued for Rein and he was taken into custody.

An SUV crashed into the Apple Store at Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

In addition to a mental health evaluation, Rein was also ordered to be held without bail subject to a ruling on the motion to revoke bail.

Rein had been out on bail, facing multiple charges in connection to the deadly crash, including second-degree murder.

Rein was initially slated for a bail hearing in January but it was pushed to Monday.

In November 2022, a car driven by Rein crashed into the front of a Derby Street store, killing Kevin Bradley Jr. and injuring 19 others. Prosecutors allege Rein accelerated the car at 60 mph before impact with no signs of stepping on the break.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

