Driver charged with vehicular homicide, DWI in Sunday Thibodaux crash

A Thibodaux man has been charged in a deadly crash on Sunday that killed a Houma woman.

The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Emily Ledet and injured several others.

State Police have charged Mark Dyer Jr., 41, with vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree negligent injuring, DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, speeding and a safety belt violation.

Toxicology samples collected from Dyer showed his blood-alcohol level was nearly two times over the legal limit of .08, State Police said Thursday.

Ledet was also 9 months pregnant during the time of the crash and the baby remains in critical condition, an attorney representing her family said.

Authorities said the crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on La. 3185 at the intersection with Ridgefield Road.

Emily Ledet obituary photo

A 2022 Ram 2500 driven by Dyer was traveling south on Ridgefield Road as a 2006 Ford Escape was driving east on La. 3185. As Dyer approached the intersection with La. 3185, he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the Ford, causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway, authorities said.

Dyer, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries, police said. The other driver, who also was not wearing a seat belt, was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Dyer was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail Thursday. His bail amount has not yet been set.

Ledet, who was the backseat passenger in the Ford, was also not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck, police said. She suffered critical injuries and later died.

Four other occupants in the Ford were not wearing seat belts and suffered moderate injuries, authorities said.

State Police said the crash remains under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available. Troopers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call Troop C at 985-857-3680.

The Thibodaux Police Department is conducting a separate investigation of one of the vehicles involved but not the crash itself, Lt. Clint Dempster said Thursday.

“The Thibodaux Police Department was investigating an incident with one of the vehicles involved in the fatal crash prior to the crash occurring,” Dempster said. “The TPD investigation took place at a separate location inside the city limits of Thibodaux. Our investigation is separate and all questions and statements regarding the crash should be directed to Louisiana State Police Troop C.”

Luling attorney Macy Lauren Ledet, who represents Emily Ledet’s family, said she has launched her own investigation into the crash because she suspects there was a police pursuit that led up to the incident.

“We are not four days into the investigation of the circumstances surrounding the hot pursuit of Mark Dyer Junior on the night of May 1, 2022,” Macy Ledet said in a statement on Friday. “By all witness accounts, as well as the footage and audio recordings provided by good Samaritans within the Houma/Thibodaux community, we have been able to corroborate the allegations that the Thibodaux Police were in hot pursuit of Mr. Dyer, causing a high-speed chase through parts of a residential area, which ultimately led to the car running the stop sign at the intersection of Ridgefield and 3185, and the death of Emily, a future mother, beloved sister, daughter and friend.”

Emily Ledet's infant is currently in critical condition with severe brain damage and is unable to breathe on his own, the attorney said.

“It is the family’s belief, upon the information provided at this time, that there are more persons and entities culpable in this matter, and what has been placed in the dark must come to light,” Macy Ledet said. “The family continues to request a thorough investigation by the Louisiana Police Troop C and asks for clarity and information as it relates to the accident and events which occurred prior and during the high-speed chase. If you or someone you know has any information surrounding the circumstances which gave rise to this horrific accident, please contact the family attorney at 504-512-6648.”

Funeral services for Emily Ledet will be held Friday at Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma.

