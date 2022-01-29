Driver charged in death of Longmont recumbent cyclist in September

Jan. 28—The Longmont driver accused of hitting and killing a recumbent cyclist in Longmont in September is being charged with three counts including careless driving resulting in death.

Wyatt Everett Boston-Svarczkopf, 26, was issued a summons for careless driving resulting in death, careless driving causing serious bodily injury to a vulnerable road user and driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to a court document.

The careless driving charges are both traffic offenses that could carry up to a year in jail, while the DWAI count is a misdemeanor.

The cyclist killed in the crash was identified by the coroner's office as Gary Abbuhl, 78, of Longmont.

Police said the Boston-Svarczkopf, driving a 2012 Kia Optima, and Abbuhl, who was riding a recumbent bicycle, were both traveling eastbound on Clover Basin Drive between Renaissance Drive and Delsarto Lane when the crash occurred the morning of Sept. 18.

Abbuhl was taken to a hospital but later died of his injuries.

The summons did not list any further details about the crash or what drugs Boston-Svarczkopf was reportedly under the influence of at the time of the crash.

Boston-Svarczkopf is set to appear in court Feb. 25. Because he was issued a summons and not arrested, no booking photo was taken.