Driver charged in death of man, injury of woman in Arlington street racing accident

A woman accused by Arlington police of killing a man and injuring a woman while racing a Porsche Cayenne has been charged with two counts of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury or death, police said in a news release.

Priscilla Kristine Rodriguez, 45, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after police said she hit a Honda Accord, T-boning the car. The crash killed a 30-year-old man and sent his 20-year-old female passenger to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger is still believed to be in critical condition, according to an arrest warrant affidavit for Rodriguez released Thursday.

Rodriguez was driving northbound on West Green Oaks Boulevard around 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, going nearly 80 mph, when she crashed into the Accord, according to the affidavit. The posted speed limit in that area is 45 mph.

The impact threw the Accord into a light pole on a median, tearing the pole from its bolted base, and the Accord stopped in the middle of the southbound lanes, according to the affidavit. The crash sent the Porsche into the left northbound lane.

Rodriguez told police she was racing another vehicle on her way home from work, according to the affidavit. She and the driver of a blue BMW began revving engines and trying to stay ahead of one another around the area of Little Road and U.S. Highway 287, she told police. She initially told police she was going around 60 mph to 70 mph, but later said she could have been going faster.

Rodriguez told police she began racing the Porsche about once or twice a week since she bought the vehicle, about six months ago, according to the affidavit. She told police it was unsafe and was wrong to race.

As of Thursday evening, Tarrant County Jail records do not yet show any charges pending against Rodriguez or a bond amount set. Arlington police said she has been transferred to the Tarrant County Jail after being released from the hospital.