Driver charged in death of Statesville skateboarder

A driver was charged on Friday after hitting and killing an 18-year-old man on a skateboard on April 15, police said.

Billy Jude McAlpin, of Statesville, was riding the skateboard in the roadway on Davie Avenue near Ramsey Court when Shirley Jean Lyalls, 67, also of Statesville, hit him from behind with her 2003 Dodge Dakota, according to police.

McAlpin died at the scene. Lyalls stayed there until the police arrived.

Lyalls was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed.

