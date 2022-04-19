Driver charged with drug trafficking after wrong way police chase down highway

A Peachtree City man is facing a list of drug charges after leading police on a chase on the wrong side of the highway while under the influence of drugs.

According to police, officers stopped a black Chevy Impala on Hwy. 74 that they believed to be being driven by a man with outstanding warrants. Police believed the man was intoxicated as well.

After the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Gerontay Adams, stopped, he sped off and began driving erratically. He drove down the wrong side of the highway and through a median while being chased by police.

An officer ended the chase in the median by ramming into Adams’ car. Adams hopped out of the car and tried to run away, but was arrested shortly after.

Investigators were able to recover a gun, a large amount of marijuana, cocaine and several bags of MDMA pills.

Adams was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, fleeing/attempting to elude police, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, trafficking MDMA, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and numerous traffic violations.

He is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail.

