Driver charged for drugs after traffic stop

EDITOR'S NOTE: Amanda Reihl, who pleaded guilty to three drug-related charges in this case, was later pardoned by the governor and had has since had her criminal record expunged.

A woman was arrested in Dover after a traffic stop early Thursday led to discovery of drugs in her car, city police said.

An officer stopped Amanda Reihl, 19, of Dover, for an unspecified violation at 12:13 a.m. on West Division Street at South Governors Avenue, Cpl. Mark Hoffman said.

As officers approached her vehicle, they noticed a strong odor of raw marijuana, Hoffman said.

A search found 15.6 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and 5 tablets of Vyvanse, a central nervous system stimulant that is a controlled substance, he said.

Reihl was charged with marijuana possession, controlled substance possession with an aggravating factor, drug paraphernalia possession and traffic offenses.

She was released on unsecured bail to await a court hearing, Hoffman said.

