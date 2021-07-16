Driver charged with DUI and assault in Anchorage collision with pedestrian and dog

Tess Williams, Anchorage Daily News, Alaska
·1 min read

Jul. 16—A driver who ran a red light Wednesday and struck a woman walking a dog in East Anchorage has been arrested, police said.

Two women were walking northbound on Beaver Place and crossing DeBarr Road with a dog when Elton Lone-Eagle's yellow vehicle headed toward them, according to a charging document signed by Assistant District Attorney Patrick McKay. Lone-Eagle, 40, was driving westbound on DeBarr Road when he ran a red light and struck one of the women and the dog at 11:57 a.m., police wrote in an online statement.

A witness called 911 and the woman was brought to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The dog died at the scene.

Officers noted that Lone-Eagle, who had stayed on site, "had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred his speech, appeared confused, and smelled of alcohol," the charges said. Police saw alcohol cans inside his vehicle and he told officers that he was impaired, according to the charges. Lone-Eagle became agitated and refused to comply with police, the charges said. He was taken to the Anchorage jail, where his blood was drawn after a search warrant was obtained, police said.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, refusal to take a chemical test and first- and third-degree assault.

Westbound DeBarr Road near the site of the collision was closed temporarily Wednesday as police investigated the scene.

Five pedestrians have died this year after being struck by vehicles in Anchorage.

