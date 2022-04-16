Driver charged with DUI after crashing into police vehicle

A driver has been charged with driving under the influence, crashing into a police cruiser.

The person left major damage to the vehicle, but luckily the officer was not inside his car at the time.

Channel 2′s Michele Newell went to Marietta on Friday to check on the officer and got reactions from a few drivers.

The sergeant for Smyrna’s traffic enforcement unit was on his way home when he saw a driver stopped on the left shoulder of I-75 north. The officer’s emergency lights were on, but when he got out of his cruiser to talk to the driver, a car slammed into the back of his police car.

“It’s scary that can happen all the time. To me, you, him anyone,” Elizabeth Ewing said.

Another driver said this crash was terrible.

“It’s terrible. Real terrible. I hope the officer is OK,” Gary Jones said.

The officer was not hurt, but we have covered similar stories in the past. In 2019, two Marietta police officers were nearly hit when a driver crashed into their cruiser along I-75 north.

Police have a message for drivers as they travel this weekend: they want them to respect the Move Over law. Channel 2′s Michele Newell spoke with a few drivers who plan to be extra careful this weekend.

“If I have to do a call, I’m going to put my phone on Do Not Disturb,” Brandon Jones said.

The bottom line is, be as careful as you can while driving this weekend.

