Driver charged with DUI in head-on crash that injured other driver in western Berks

Nov. 22—A Rehrersburg man was under the influence of alcohol and an illegal drug while driving a car that crashed head-on with another on Route 419 in Marion Township in September, causing a serious injury to the other driver, state police said in a criminal complaint.

Joshua S. Brossman, 38, was charged with aggravated assault while DUI, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, careless driving, failure to stop and render aid, and related traffic counts.

He was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment Nov. 18 before District Judge Gail M. Greth in Reading Central Court.

Court records indicate Brossman hasn't posted bail.

According to investigators:

Troopers were dispatched to the crash shortly after 1 p.m. on Sept. 25 and saw that both cars sustained heavy front-end damage. Brossman's car was in the southbound lane.

While speaking to Brossman, Trooper Christopher Young from the Reading station noticed an odor of alcohol on Brossman's breath.

Brossman blurted out that he drank two beers before the crash and investigators would find more alcohol than that in his system because he remained in the car after the crash and drank 1 1/2 beers while waiting for emergency medical crews to arrive.

He said he passed a vehicle while northbound and crashed head-on with an oncoming car. The driver of that car, Susan Boyer, age and address unavailable, was taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital.

Troopers learned Boyer suffered a broken right ankle that required surgery.

The trooper noticed several open beer containers inside Brossman's vehicle while searching for insurance information.

Brossman also admitted to the trooper that he used methamphetamine several hours before the crash.

A state police laboratory that analyzed a blood sample drawn from Brossman after the crash determined the presence of methamphetamine. His blood-alcohol level was 0.09%, slightly above the legal limit for driving at 0.08%.

A check by troopers of a PennDOT database revealed Brossman's license was suspended due to a previous DUI conviction.