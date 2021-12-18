Driver charged with DUI after Largo man dies crossing US-19

A 40-year-old Largo man died after he was hit by a car early Saturday morning when running across US-19, Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The driver of the car, Cheddy Herland Lewis, fled after hitting the pedestrian south of Innisbrook Drive, according to troopers. Pinellas County deputies located the driver a few minutes later near Belcher Road and Alderman Road.

Troopers arrested Lewis and charged the 33-year-old man from Holiday with driving under the influence. Lewis was booked into the Pinellas County Jail, and troopers said additional charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.