Driver charged with DUI and manslaughter in death of family member standing behind her SUV, Anchorage police say

Dec. 30—A 33-year-old Anchorage woman was arrested after she fatally struck a family member with an SUV while backing out of her Mountain View driveway Wednesday, police said.

Crystalen Saccheus was remanded at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center on charges of driving under the influence and manslaughter, both felonies, according to police.

Officers were called to North Bliss Street near Thompson Avenue at 9:48 a.m., police said in an online statement. An initial investigation determined that Saccheus had gotten into a Ford Explorer in her driveway while intoxicated and hit a family member with the vehicle while backing up, according to police.

The man got stuck under the Explorer and was dragged several feet, police said. Medics declared him dead shortly afterward, according to police.

Bliss Street was closed between Thompson Avenue and Mountain View Drive for several hours. Police said the man's name would not be released "due to this being a domestic violence crime."

He was the 13th pedestrian to die after being struck by a vehicle this year, making 2021 the deadliest year in the last decade for pedestrians. Two bicyclists also died this year after being struck by vehicles, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

[Anchorage pedestrians have been more likely to be killed by vehicles in the last 2 years. Why isn't clear.]