Driver charged with DUI, manslaughter in Sept. crash that left one dead

A 23-year-old Naples man has been arrested and charged with three counts after he was involved in a 2021 crash that left a 24-year-old Hialeah man dead.

On Sept. 5, Baldemar Ignacio Tiburcio was driving against oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes on Interstate 75, lost control of his pickup and landed on the interstate's northbound lanes, officials said.

That resulted in a three-vehicle crash with another pickup and a sedan.

Ignacio Tiburcio was arrested following a Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit investigation, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

He faces charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and DUI serious bodily injury — and has been booked into the Collier County Jail.

