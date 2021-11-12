Driver charged with DUI in Rock Hill crash where Lancaster woman died, police say

A York County woman has been charged with DUI after a fatal Rock Hill crash in September where a Lancaster woman died, officials said.

Sourattiya Chitpanya, 35, of Rock Hill, was arrested late Thursday on charges of felony DUI resulting in death and child endangerment involving DUI, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Chitpanya had a 3-year-old child in her SUV at the time of the collision on Sept. 1, police said. Chitpanya was driving a Honda SUV when it struck a Chevrolet Cobalt head-on on Springdale Road in Rock Hill on Sept. 1, The Herald previously reported.

The passenger in the Chevrolet, Mikayla Weatherly, 21, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the crash, officials said in September.

Chitpanya remains in the Rock Hill jail pending a court hearing.

A conviction for felony DUI with death carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, South Carolina law states.

The wreck was investigated by the Rock Hill police Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) unit, Chavis said.

