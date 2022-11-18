Driver charged with DUI after volunteer hit during church food giveaway

Nov. 18—A Bluefield man was taken into custody and charged after a pedestrian was injured in the parking lot of Sacred Heart Catholic Church during a food pantry distribution in Bluefield Wednesday morning.

Kevin Fleming, administrative assistant for the Bluefield Police Department, said Clarence White, 51, was arrested and charged with DUI with injury and DUI driving revoked.

"A pedestrian (volunteer at the food giveaway) was hurt by the vehicle," Fleming said, and was transported to the hospital with leg injuries.

Fleming said Bluefield Police Dept. Canine Patrolman T.M Beggs and Patrolman B.L. Bishop were quickly on the scene to investigate after the emergency call was made.

"The driver (White) was sitting in a black Suzuki," Fleming said, and the patrolmen smelled alcohol.

White then failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody and charged.

Fleming said the vehicle White was driving was not insured.

White was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and transported to Southern Regional Jail but has since been released on bond.

Witnesses at the scene said the driver of the vehicle that hit the volunteer and pinned him between two vehicles tried to leave the scene but was blocked by other vehicles waiting in line for the drive-up food distribution.

Fleming said White was not charged with fleeing because he could not get out of the parking lot and the patrolmen were on the scene very quickly.

Patrolman Bishop is the lead investigator in the case.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

