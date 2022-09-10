Driver charged with DUI in Warwick crash that seriously injured passenger

WARWICK — A woman was seriously injured Saturday morning when she was thrown from the rear seat of a vehicle that hit a telephone pole, according to the police.

The male driver of the vehicle was charged with driving to endanger, driving under the influence and refusing a chemical test, according to a news release from police Lt. Timothy Kenyon.

The vehicle was headed north on Warwick Avenue when it abruptly swerved and hit the pole, and police went to the scene near Killey Avenue at 7:46 a.m., Kenyon said.

The female passenger was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she is in serious condition, he said.

He encouraged anyone with information about the crash to contact police at (401) 468-4200.

