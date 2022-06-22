Driver charged with DWI in accident that seriously injured four children in Lexington

A Lexington woman has been charged for DWI in an accident that seriously injured four children on Tuesday for allegedly driving with methadone in her system.

According to the Lexington Police Department, at approximately 10 a.m. officers responded to a traffic accident on Fairview Drive near Fairway Drive.

Upon arrival law enforcement observed a 2010 Pontiac G6 had struck the back of a North Carolina Department of Transportation truck which was stopped to remove storm debris. The NCDOT crew had one lane of travel blocked but were using flashing caution lights on their vehicles and a slow/stop sign to direct traffic through the work area.

As a result of the accident, four juveniles, ranging in age from 3 to 15 years old, sustained severe injuries. Two of the juveniles are reported by the Lexington Police Department to be in critical condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. The two other children were reported to be in stable condition.

The occupant of the NCDOT truck was not injured.

The Lexington Police Department’s traffic crash reconstruction team responded to the scene and began an extensive investigation.

As a result of the investigation, the driver of the vehicle, Amber Brooke Whitaker, 35, was charged with driving while impaired. In addition, officers determined Whitaker contributed to the crash by failing to reduce speed and careless and reckless driving.

According to an arrest warrant provided by the Davidson County Magistrates office, Whitaker had methadone in her system and was "visibly nodding off" and "leaning against things to keep her balance" while being questioned.

The arrest warrant also included that a witness stated Whitaker "almost ran over a pedistrian" and failed to stop at a stopsign prior to the accident.

Whitaker was given a $500 secured bond and an initial court date of July 20.

Lexington Fire Department and Davidson County EMS assisted the Lexington Police Department on the scene of the accident.

This incident is currently an open investigation. Investigators will consult the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office to determine if further charges are warranted.

Anyone with information about this case, please call the Lexington Police Department at (336) 243- 3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.

