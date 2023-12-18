Driver charged with DWI after crashing into Slidell building

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A driver is facing multiple charges, including DWI, after crashing into a Slidell building on Saturday, Dec. 16.

According to the Slidell Police Department, officers responded to the scene of the crash near the intersection of Front Street and Fremaux Avenue. They found that a car had crashed into the building and left the scene.

Apparently, officers were able to track the vehicle down to a bar after finding a trail of shattered glass, transmission fluids and vehicle parts.

The SPD reports the driver was found sitting at the bar. They were charged with DWI, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and hit-and-run.

