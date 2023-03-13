Driver charged in fatal Buffalo hit-and-run

Mar. 13—A Buffalo man has been charged in a fatal February hit-and-run accident in Buffalo.

Rinaldo R. Pearson, 47, of Buffalo, was arraigned on Friday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Phillip Dabney on one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death (Class "D" felony) and one count of felony DWI (Class "E" felony).

According to the Erie County District Attorney's office, the accident occurred about 4:40 a.m. on Feb. 25. Buffalo Police officers responded to a 911 call about a reported accident on the 1500 block of Broadway. The officers found a female pedestrian lying in the street. The victim, a 31-year-old woman from Depew, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where she later died.

A short time later, Cheektowaga Police found Pearson driving a vehicle near the border of the City of Buffalo, which matched the description of the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. Pearson, who was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, hit the pedestrian and drove away from the scene without reporting the incident to police.

Pearson is scheduled to return on Wednesday for a felony hearing. Judge Dabney set bail at $30,000 cash, $60,000 insurance company bail bond, $60,000 secured surety bond or $60,000 partially secured surety bond.

If convicted of the highest charge, Pearson faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Department Accident Investigation Unit for their work in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christopher M. McCarthy of the Vehicular Crimes Unit.