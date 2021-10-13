Driver charged in fatal crash

Oct. 13—GOSHEN — A Goshen woman was allegedly intoxicated during a crash that killed a teenager near Bristol in the summer.

Ruby Barcenas Medina, 18, was charged with two Level 4 felony counts of causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated in a case filed Tuesday.

Barcenas Medina apparently lost control of the car she was driving when it left C.R. 108 and struck a tree east of C.R. 31 on July 29. One of her passengers, 17-year-old Juan Avalos Jr. of Elkhart, was killed in the crash. Barcenas Medina and another passenger, Alan Gomez of Goshen, were injured and treated at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart County police said in a report at the time.

Blood taken from Barcenas Medina at the hospital was tested as part of the investigation. A detective said an analysis found evidence of marijuana was in her system, according in a probable cause affidavit.

The case was filed in Elkhart County Circuit Court. An arrest warrant was also issued with a bond set at $150,000, case information shows.

Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aimee.ambrose@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240316. Follow her on Twitter at @aambrose_TGN.