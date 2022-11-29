Driver charged after fatal crash on I-77 in Mooresville

North Carolina Highway Patrol says a man from Virginia is facing a criminal charge after a crash on Interstate 77 in Mooresville left one person dead and two others hurt Monday evening.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-77. Highway Patrol says Oleg Polishchuk of Harrisonburg, Virginia, was going south in a tractor-trailer when he crashed into a Ford Focus that was stopped in the right lane because of traffic.

Authorities say a passenger in the Ford, 66-year-old Patrick Calhoun Mays of Davidson, was killed in the crash. Two people in the Ford were hurt and taken to a hospital in Charlotte. Their conditions weren’t given on Tuesday.

According to Highway Patrol, Polishchuk was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by a vehicle and failure to reduce speed. He was booked into custody in the Iredell County Jail and held Tuesday on $15,000 bond.

