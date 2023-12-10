Driver charged in fatal East Providence car crash

EAST PROVIDENCE — The police arrested the driver of a car that crashed on Veterans Memorial Parkway early Sunday morning, killing a female passenger.

Chaz Gagnon, 20, of Pawtucket, who sustained serious injuries to his lower body in the crash, was in police custody at Rhode Island Hospital and facing charges of driving to endanger, death resulting, reckless driving to elude police, obstructing police and three counts of being a fugitive from justice.

The police said that a few minutes before the crash, they were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the Bullocks Point Village apartment complex. When Gagnon was questioned, he provided a false name to the police and then fled the scene, driving over an island divider and curbing, according to the police.

The police said they did not pursue the vehicle because of heavy fog and it was unclear whether Gagnon had committed offenses or if there were warrants out for his arrest. A description of the vehicle was broadcast to other units.

The police then responded to the scene of the crash near Crowne Avenue where the white Kia sedan Gagnon was driving sustained heavy front-end damage.

The female passenger in the front seat, who has not been identified, was unconscious and had serious injuries. She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where she died.

Gagnon was listed in serious condition, according to the police.

