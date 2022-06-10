Driver charged in fatal hit-and-run of UF student Maggie Paxton sentenced to 6 years

The driver charged with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a University of Florida student in 2020 has been sentenced to six years in prison, a judge ruled Friday.

Joshua Figueroa, 32, of Gainesville, faced a maximum of 30 years in prison after he was charged with hitting and killing UF student Margaret "Maggie" Paxton in December 2020.

Police say he fled the scene, hid his damaged vehicle at his father's auto repair shop and confessed to a friend. Police arrested him about six months later. He pled guilty on Friday before being sentenced by Judge Phillip Pena.

Arrested: Gainesville police charges man in connection with traffic death of UF student

More: Pedestrians and bicyclists keep getting hit by cars in Gainesville. What's being done?

Following his six-year sentence, Figueroa will have 15 years of probation and 120 hours of community service. He also must complete a mandatory driver's improvement course or victim impact panel.

This article will be updated

Figueroa's sentencing provided closure to members of Paxton's family who waited 18 months for justice.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Driver who killed UF student Maggie Paxton sentenced to 6 years in prison